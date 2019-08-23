CLOSE
NBA Star Stephen Curry To Financially Back Golf Program At Howard University

“I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University,” said Curry.

NBA star Stephen Curry is reviving the golf teams at Howard University. According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors player has vowed to financially back the school’s golf program over the next six years.

The historically Black university has not had a golf program in over four decades. The golf teams—which competed at the Division II level—went defunct in the 1970s. After learning more about the history of the program during a visit at Howard, Curry—a golf aficionado who has competed in several celebrity tournaments and now hosts ABC’s mini-golf show Holey Moley—was inspired to help the institution bring the teams back. Through his support, he hopes to aid the university in finding a solid coaching staff and recruiting top players to join the Bison family. He will also provide the teams with gear through his partnerships with Under Armour and the golf equipment company Callaway.

“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful,” Curry said in a statement. “It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University.”

The athletic staff at Howard is grateful for his generosity. Athletic director Kery Davis says his donation is “one of the most generous gifts” that the university has ever received. The move is historic as it will mark the first time that Howard has had a Division I golf team. The new golf teams at Howard are slated to make their debut during the 2020 – 2021 season.

