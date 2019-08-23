CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes to Each Other

I should let my wife know I'm working late

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Sexting is part of the millennial love language and a new study explores why that is.

A University of Arizona researcher surveyed more than a thousand college students and found 73% of women and 67% of men send texts to turn that person on. Still, 40% of women said they sent a photo to satisfy the request of the recipient and they’re also four times more likely to send a nude in order to prevent that person from losing interest or looking at sexual images of others.

“Based on the existing literature on intimate relationships and sexting, I did expect women to experience more pressures to share images of themselves than men on average,” researcher Morgan Johnstonbaugh said. “It’s the same sexual double standard that’s often perpetuated in society.”

She also found women were twice as likely as men to send a sexy pic to boost their confidence. This was especially true for women who identified as queer.

In future work, Johnstonbaugh wants to dig a little deeper into queer sexting habits and also more into straight men’s reasoning for engaging in the process.

Click Here to read the full study.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes to Each Other was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Moon Palace Resort Captures The Essence Of Jamaican…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Begins His Quest For Revenge…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
16 items
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Dear Dayton, Your Blackness Will Not Be Erased
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Lit ASL: Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Flo Rida Defines What A “Snack” Means To…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Iconology: All Hail Missy Elliott, Queen Of Hip-Hop…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
NBA Star Stephen Curry To Financially Back Golf…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Aretha Franklin’s Estate Supports Fund For Cancer Research
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close