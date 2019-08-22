CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners Of A Pro Soccer Team

“It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports,” said Ciara.

Two years ago, songstress Ciara announced the launch of her own record and entertainment company dubbed Beauty Marks Entertainment; a creative venture that would give her complete ownership and control over her projects. In 2019, the Austin, Texas native is continuing to level up by making boss moves. According to The Undefeated, she and her husband NFL star Russell Wilson are now owners of a pro soccer team.

They are part owners of the Seattle Sounders FC. The team is a part of the Western Conference of the MLS league. Wilson—a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks—has lived in Seattle for almost a decade and has been dedicated to investing in different initiatives throughout the city. For Ciara, joining the Seattle Sounders FC owner group was all about increasing the representation of women owners in the realm of sports. According to Grand Stand Central, there is a mere 6.7 percent women ownership rate.

“This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys, it meant a lot for so many reasons,” she said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports. The team has already done some amazing things, but I believe the best is ahead and we’re excited to be part of that.” She hopes that this accomplishment will inspire women and girls, including her two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson to challenge the status quo and step into spaces where they don’t see themselves represented.

Other Seattle Sounders FC investors include rapper Macklemore, and executives from Microsoft, Amazon, Fox Sports and Pandora.

SEE ALSO:

Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club With New Production Studio

Twins Launch Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Delivery Service

Celebs who support Jay-Z's NFL deal - DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Cardi B

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

7 photos Launch gallery

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Continue reading Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm ever since the rapper announced his new business partnership with the NFL. The Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from being in the NFL, and said he thought people should move beyond kneeling toward "actionable items." Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team. Several people have blasted Jay-Z like Shaun King, Jemele Hill and Carolinas Panthers Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling. However, there are some folks who still have Jay's back. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' In case you missed it, TMZ reported that "Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us ... Jay is going to have a 'significant ownership interest' in an NFL team. As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told 'it is going to happen in the near future.'" Allegedly, he has wanted to become a part-owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." However, the site also claims he cannot manage players, "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation." Reid blasted the rapper and the move. “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin," Reid said. "And now he’s going to be a part-owner ... It’s kind of despicable." https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He continued: "He's capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it ... I don't have words." https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472 On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!" See the post below: https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1161758390999298049   Scroll down to see some of Jay-Z's supporters below.

#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners Of A Pro Soccer Team was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 1 day ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 1 day ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 4 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close