CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting

'BlacKkKlansman' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Dave Chappelle is doing his part to help some of his fellow residents of Ohio.

It was just announced on Wednesday that the comedian is going to host a free block party this Sunday in Dayton, Ohio that will be reserved for the city’s residents. Dayton’s mayor, Nan Whaley, was excited to spread the word about the event on Twitter, calling the “benefit concert” Gem City Shine, which is derived from the nickname given to the city of Dayton.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the event’s Facebook page, is will “honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends.” In the early morning hours of August 4, gunman Connor Betts opened fire in front of Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District, tragically killing nine people and injuring almost thirty more. Betts’ own sister was one of the victims.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gem City Shine is seeking a “minimum donation of $20” for the event’s free commemorative t-shirts with the proceeds going towards “the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation.” Those who are unable to attend are being asked to “contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association.”

The tickets are being distributed through a lottery system and according to Dayton.com, 20,000 tickets will be made available.

SEE ALSO: Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him Tease His Fifth Netflix Special ‘Sticks and Stones’

As of now, there’s no word on the lineup for this event, but considering Dave Chappelle’s impressive repertoire of celebrity friends, it’s safe to assume an event for a good cause will see a lot of familiar faces.

For those of you outside of Ohio, you’ll still be able to get you Chappelle fix very soon. The comedian will be releasing his latest stand-up special, Sticks & Stones, on Netflix on August 26.

This story was originally posted on Bossip

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

26 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

The legendary Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh for decades on “The Chappelle Show” and in his stand-up.  Today, he celebrates his 45th birthday. Check out some of Chappelle’s funniest and most thought-provoking quotes below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 1 day ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 1 day ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 4 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close