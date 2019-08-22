CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Salty or Nah?: James Harden Opens Up About 2018-19 MVP Race, Says “He Had A Season For The Books”

The Beard didn't bite his tongue when it came time to talk about not bringing home last year's MVP trophy.

NBA Superstar and 2018 MVP James Harden visited Manila to...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

The 2018-19 NBA season is behind us with power shifting immensely throughout the league. James Harden is looking forward to next season now that he has been reunited with Russell Westbrook, but apparently, he still has some thoughts on last year’s MVP race. The Rockets prolific scorer stopped by 97.9 FM’s The Box to kick it with G-Man and J-Que to talk about his upcoming JH Town Weekend that takes place all over Houston. He also shared his thoughts on being the runner up behind current MVP, Milwaukee Bucks’ phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Beard didn’t bite his tongue when it came time to talk about not bringing home last year’s MVP trophy. Harden felt that the Greek Freak was the beneficiary of media-driven attention that helped him secure the NBA’s prestigious award.

“I had a [season] for the books, but it’s out of my control. Once the media creates that narrative about one person for the beginning of the year, I think they just run with that narrative until the end of the year. I don’t want to get into details, but all I can do is control what I can do, and I did what I was supposed to do at a high level. Only a few seasons anybody ever did that. I can’t control that, all I can control is coming back next year and winning a chip.” 

Salty much? Harden also made sure to point out that he is focused on getting over that hump and winning an NBA championship and teaming up with Russell Westbrook.

“We got most of the core guys coming back, and then we got Russ. It’s difficult playing against him because he plays with that aggression, but he’s better when he’s on your team. Him and PJ? Whew. Adding Russ to what we already have? Should be special.”

We are looking forward to seeing what the new-look Rockets accomplish next season.

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty

Salty or Nah?: James Harden Opens Up About 2018-19 MVP Race, Says “He Had A Season For The Books” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 1 day ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 1 day ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 4 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close