CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Here’s Why Drake’s Being Sued for ‘Nice for What’ and ‘In My Feelings’

Producer Samuel Nicholas III aka Sam Skully wants some coins.

Uninterrupted Canada Launch

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

According to TMZ, Drake is being sued for his hit singles “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings”

Samuel Nicholas III, a producer who goes by the name Sam Skully, is claiming the his beat, “Roll Call,” which was originally released in 2000, was sampled in “In My Feelings.” Skully, who is from New Orleans, is also claiming that he was never contacted or asked for permission to use the sample. “In My Feelings” was produced by TrapMoneyBenny and BlaqNmilD.

Along with “In My Feelings,” there is a discrepancy over the smash hit ladies anthem “Nice for What.”

Skully is also suing Drake for lifting another portion of one of his beats for “Nice for What,” which was produced by BlaqNmilD and Murda Beatz.

TMZ reports that Big Freedia — as well as labels Asylum Records, Cash Money Records, and Republic Records — were also included in the suit. Skully is suing for damages.

 

Drake is not the only artist being sued for not properly attributing music over the last couple days. In July, Lil Nas X was sued over a montage of “Old Town Road” songs. Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Travis Scott, have all run into some lawsuits over people claiming they were rightfully paid for songs that they produced or helped produce.

Here’s Why Drake’s Being Sued for ‘Nice for What’ and ‘In My Feelings’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 1 day ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 1 day ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 4 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close