CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie

Relevant themes get a new approach.

 

The Wire‘s Michael K. Williams and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Beyond The Lights fame are taking on the mystery genre thanks to their upcoming movie Motherless Brooklyn.

The movie was written and directed by Edward Norton and includes an all-star cast of Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Norton himself. Set in 1950s New York, the movie follows a private detective with Tourette Syndrome, Lionel Essrog, who seeks to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Essrog’s investigation causes him to unravel secrets that lead him to the gin-soaked jazz clubs of Harlem, to the rough slums of Brooklyn and finally, to the privileged halls of New York’s power brokers.

It definitely seems like it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out the trailer above and you can mark your calendar for a November 29 release!

 

If you need a little bit of satire in your life, especially in these dark times of domestic and international terrorism, IFC Films just released the trailer for the satirical movie The Day Shall Come. The flick is helmed by comedian Chris Morris and stars newcomer Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick and Daniele Brooks. The official description reads:

“Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis) is a small-time Miami street preacher whose far-fetched revolutionary ideas find unexpected legitimacy when a Middle Eastern terrorist organization offers to help fund his dream of overthrowing the US government. The problem? His backer is the US government and it’s all part of an elaborate scheme to entrap Moses and make his arrest the latest national security “win.” But when Moses doesn’t take the bait, FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) must resort to increasingly outlandish—and risky—lengths to get her man.”

The flick is sure to be a riot with some pointed commentary. You can check out the comedic, action-packed trailer above and watch out for the movie when it hits certain theaters and VOD on September 27!

Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 20 hours ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 21 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 23 hours ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 24 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 1 day ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 1 day ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 3 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 4 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close