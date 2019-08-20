CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Pharrell and adidas Collab for “Now Is Her Time” Campaign for Women Empowerment

Syd: “It's been an uphill battle for women for a long time."

Pharrell Williams launches Now Is Her Time, a campaign

Source: adidas / adidas

Pharrell Williams has announced the launch of a new campaign in partnership with adidas that will bring women’s rights to the forefront. Pharrell will collaborate with women across the arts and activism from different religions, sexualities, and identities — with a special high light on diversity. Some of the women include Reggie Yates, Syd, Patrisse Cullors, Nadya Okamoto, Iddris Sandu, Keala Naihe, Sana Azim, and more.

“It’s been an uphill battle for women for a long time,” said Syd of the groundbreaking collection. “I influence the human race by looking at myself as a human first, and an artist, producer, creative person, whatever my career is, second.”

The campaign, titled “Now Is Her Time,” coincides with the release of a collection that includes unisex clothing and footwear for adults, kids juniors, and infants.

The release is set for August 31 at adidas stores and Foot Locker. The collection will be available both online and in-store.

Pharrell has been involved in a lot lately, dipping his hand in fashion and music, he recently appeared in the soundtrack for The Lion King, and he also announced that he would offer internships to all of the graduates from Harlem Charter School.

Learn more about “Now Is Her Time” below.

Pharrell and adidas Collab for “Now Is Her Time” Campaign for Women Empowerment was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 22 hours ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
#BlackExcellence: 11-Year-Old Academic Standout Dionn Megginson Starts High…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Helps Teacher Facing Financial…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Brooklyn Mother Creates Braille Clothing Patches To Help…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Cedric Benson, Former UT, Texas High School Football…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club…
 4 days ago
08.18.19
Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him…
 5 days ago
08.16.19
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash…
 6 days ago
08.16.19
Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing,…
 6 days ago
08.16.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 7 days ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 7 days ago
08.15.19
United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage…
 7 days ago
08.15.19
Music Visionary Missy Elliott To Receive VMA Video…
 7 days ago
08.15.19
Idris Elba To Star In Film About Philadelphia’s…
 7 days ago
08.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close