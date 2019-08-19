LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God

When LeToya Luckett was forced out of Destiny’s Child, she was just 19 years old. Having spent almost all of her childhood in show business, the Houston native admits that she was unsure of what to do with her life.

“When I came out of Destiny’s Child, there was a moment of ‘Okay, what do I do next?’” Luckett confessed during the latest installment of Essence’s “If Not For My Girls“.

Thankfully, the singer hooked up with a mentor who helped to push her towards her destiny and closer to God.

“She was a motherly, nurturing spirit who comforted me and told me, ‘Dust yourself off. Let’s go to church. Let’s go to these women’s conferences. Let’s pray together.’ She helped me to build my prayer life. I got a better understanding of who God was, to me,” the new mom and reality star explained.

From there, Luckett says her relationship with God blossomed, which provided her with clarity regarding her next career move.

“I started to build a relationship with God and I found comfort in that instead of comfort in trying to figure out what I wanted to do next,” she said. “I had to seek him first before I could make any moves.”

Last fall, during an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Luckett opened up to co-star Toya Wright about being removed from the group, revealing that she had no say in the matter.

“Management made a decision,” said the “Torn” singer. “There was nothing at the time that I could do about it. Did it hurt? Absolutely. Because we were friends. I went to school with these girls.”

That had to be a traumatic experience — especially at such a young age. However, it’s evident that LeToya has managed to use it as a growing experience.

