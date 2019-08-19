The #DeeList: Top 5 People to Never Have Sex With

According to reports, medical records proved that R. Kelly has Herpes and knowingly spread it. Time for a refresher on who not to sleep with.

5. R. Kelly

Besides the obvious…if you’ve been fiending for the Pied Piper since “12 Play,” I hate to break it to you but he’s probably not interested. Chances are you’ve developed breasts and look like an adult, so he’s no longer attracted to you.

4. Erykah Badu

No disrespect to the queen; she’s a whole goddess. But if you know like I know, she got something different going on down there. You’ll go in one way and come out wearing dashikis and smelling like sage and incense. Just ask Common and Andre 3000.

3. Drake

Don’t be fooled by rapper Drake; singer Drake is the one you’ll be making love to. And that means you gotta hold him after and wipe his light skinned tears. Are you ready to cuddle that man, when you was just trying to get a release…?

2. Khloe Kardashian

Now I know most people would say Kim, but even though The Old Kanye died, at least a new one is alive. Anyone remember what Khloe did to Lamar Odom?? If you can go from the basketball court to freebasing crack…stay away from her.

1. Magic Johnson

I think we all know why you shouldn’t have sex with Magic Johnson…he’s a happily married man and you wouldn’t wanna be a homewrecker. That’s all. If you’re okay with that, have all the unprotected sex you want; it’s not like you’ll catch anything.

