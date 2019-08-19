CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 People to Never Have Sex With

According to reports, medical records proved that R. Kelly has Herpes and knowingly spread it. Time for a refresher on who not to sleep with.

5. R. Kelly

Back to School - Bully

Source: Back to School – Bully

Besides the obvious…if you’ve been fiending for the Pied Piper since “12 Play,” I hate to break it to you but he’s probably not interested. Chances are you’ve developed breasts and look like an adult, so he’s no longer attracted to you.

4. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

No disrespect to the queen; she’s a whole goddess. But if you know like I know, she got something different going on down there. You’ll go in one way and come out wearing dashikis and smelling like sage and incense. Just ask Common and Andre 3000.

3. Drake

Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Don’t be fooled by rapper Drake; singer Drake is the one you’ll be making love to. And that means you gotta hold him after and wipe his light skinned tears. Are you ready to cuddle that man, when you was just trying to get a release…?

2. Khloe Kardashian

A+E Networks 2016 Winter TCA

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Now I know most people would say Kim, but even though The Old Kanye died, at least a new one is alive. Anyone remember what Khloe did to Lamar Odom?? If you can go from the basketball court to freebasing crack…stay away from her.

1. Magic Johnson

HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

I think we all know why you shouldn’t have sex with Magic Johnson…he’s a happily married man and you wouldn’t wanna be a homewrecker. That’s all. If you’re okay with that, have all the unprotected sex you want; it’s not like you’ll catch anything.

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , magic johnson hiv , r kelly herpes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close