Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Helps Teacher Facing Financial Setbacks Buy School Supplies

When it comes to ensuring that our youth receives an enriching education, it takes a village. After a financial burden prevented a North Carolina-based high school teacher from purchasing classroom supplies for the new school year, her sorority sisters stepped in and provided her with all of the items on her list, Southern Living reported.

Michelle Lindsey has been in the education sector for over a decade. She serves as the family and consumer science teacher at Lakewood High School located in Salemburg. Throughout her career she noticed that many students couldn’t afford to purchase school supplies, so she often came out of pocket to provide them with what they needed to ensure they would have a successful school year. This year, a financial obstacle prevented the cancer survivor from being able to help her students so she turned to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for help. She posted her school supplies wishlist on the sorority’s Facebook group page and received an outpour of support. She got almost 100 boxes of donated supplies from sorority members throughout the country.

“I posted in the group that I needed supplies in the Delta group, and it might had been 30 minutes and notifications started flooding my phone. Sisters that wanted to help me out. They read my post and it moved them,” she said in a statement. “They offered words of encouragement, they thanked me for being a teacher. I was overwhelmed with tears and smiles and just pure joy.”

There are many teachers across the country who find themselves in the same predicament as Lindsey. According to a study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of public school teachers have spent some of their own money on school supplies without reimbursement.

