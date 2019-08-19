BlackExcellence: 11-Year-Old Academic Standout Dionn Megginson Starts High School

Dionn Megginson hasn’t even reached her teenage years yet and the academic standout has already started high school, Because of Them We Can reported.

The 11-year-old—who hails from Texas—recently started her freshman year at the Early College Academy. The institution—which was launched for the 2019-2020 school year—was created to help students make a smooth transition into postsecondary school. College coursework is intertwined with their curriculum so that students can graduate from the school with their high school diploma and their Associate of Arts Degree in four years. Megginson is currently taking a variety of classes including Biology, AP Human Geography, Culinary Arts and Dance.

Her parents were aware that she was gifted very early on. When she was in daycare it was suggested by her teachers that she be placed in elementary school. When she was in fourth grade, she took a test that allowed her to advance to the sixth grade before she turned 10. Although she just started high school Megginson—who idolizes Katherine Johnson—already has plans for college. She wants to attend Spelman College and pursue a career in STEM.

Black youngsters are displaying excellence in academia. Earlier this year Sydney Wilson—a 14-year-old from DeKalb County—became the youngest student to be admitted into Spelman. Wilson started her high school journey at the age of 10 and received an acceptance letter from the HBCU when she was 13. “I am so excited to be in the sisterhood. So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman,” she said after being accepted into the school. Similar to Megginson she has dreams of pursuing a career in STEM and coming up with cures for human illnesses through the use of animal science.

