CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Did You Know? Black Hollywood Hotties Voiced These Celebrated Animation Characters

They have the tone to turn you on.

Monte Carlo Television Festival 2007 - Day 2

Source: Francois Durand / Getty

Animation has always served as a getaway for kids and adults alike seeking to escape the harsh realities of “live action.”

Interestingly enough, whole fanbases have developed for certain franchises, to the point where imaginary characters have become full-on sex symbols.

While some might think that the animated world is very White (it still very much is), there are plenty of Black characters that’ve developed a reputation for their chiseled looks and brolic features. Some of these heroes and villains have been voiced by Black men who are treasured hotties from the ’90s and 2000s.

Hit the flip for some eye-candy that melted hearts in the flesh and sizzled microphones in the voice-acting world.

Did You Know? Black Hollywood Hotties Voiced These Celebrated Animation Characters was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him…
 5 hours ago
08.16.19
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash…
 21 hours ago
08.16.19
Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing,…
 1 day ago
08.16.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Music Visionary Missy Elliott To Receive VMA Video…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Idris Elba To Star In Film About Philadelphia’s…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Cobb County To Stop Arresting People For Misdemeanor…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Wendy Williams Explains Why The Meek Mill Dating…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Porn Politics: These Harsh Numbers Prove Mia Khalifa…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
Vurger Guyz: Meet The Men Behind Your Favorite…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
Alien vs. Predator: A Look Back on How…
 3 days ago
08.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close