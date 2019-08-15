CLOSE
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash In Tennesee

2018 Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Awards

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were on the plane when it crashed on a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.

According to TMZ, Earnhardt Jr was transported to a nearby hospital. A rep for Earnhardt said that he and his family are fine after the crash.

Jr’s sister, Kelley, also released a statement confirming her brother and sister in law were involved in the crash but that everyone is fine.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

More on this story as it develops.

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash In Tennesee was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

