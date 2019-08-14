CLOSE
National News
A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Assault Case, But Won’t Face Jail Time

A$AP Rocky‘s assault case became a national topic. After spending a month in a Swedish jail, Rocky was freed and allowed to return home–not knowing his fate.

According to TMZ, Judges in A$AP Rocky’s assault case have found him guilty. However he will not be facing additional jail time.

The Swedish judges issued their written ruling on Wednesday where they found the rapper guilty of assaulting a man in an street altercation.

Rocky along with the other defendants will have to pay restitution to the victim as well as the court fees.

photos
