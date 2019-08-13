Off-duty Police Struck by DART Train Tuesday Afternoon

An off-duty police officer was struck by a DART train this Tuesday afternoon.

He was hit by the train in downtown Dallas as he was walking along Olive Street at Bryan Street to a convention wearing his headphones according to police.

The authorities responded to an emergency call about 12:40 when witnesses explained someone had been hit by the green line DART train.

The victim was transported to Baylor Medical Center immediately. He is in critical but stable condition.

The DART train was shut down for a couple of hours but has since opened and is now operating again.

