Salvation Army Opens 13 Cooling Stations Around the Metroplex

The Salvation Army has cooling stations all over the metroplex to help keep people safe.

The cooling stations are open to anyone including those that are homeless, people without air conditioning or those whose jobs require them to work outside.

Cold water will be available everyday at the stations as well as a cool environment where you can take a break and rest for a few minutes, or all day.

The following cooling stations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter 5302 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas, Texas The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:

Pleasant Grove 8341 Elam Road Dallas, TX 75217 Denton 1508 East McKinney Street Denton, TX 76201 Irving 250 East Grauwyler Road Irving, TX 75061 McKinney 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy McKinney, TX 75069 Arlington 712 W. Abram Street Arlington, TX 76013 Oak Cliff 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208 Garland 451 W. Ave D Garland, TX 75040 Lewisville 207 Elm Street Lewisville, TX 75067 Plano 3528 E. 14th Street Plano, TX 75074 Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth) 3023 NW 24th St Fort Worth, TX 7610 The Salvation Army, Ellis County 620 Farley St. Waxahachie, TX 75165

