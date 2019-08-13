CLOSE
Salvation Army Opens 13 Cooling Stations Around the Metroplex

The Salvation Army has cooling stations all over the metroplex to help keep people safe.

The cooling stations are open to anyone including those that are homeless, people without air conditioning or those whose jobs require them to work outside.

Cold water will be available everyday at the stations as well as a cool environment where you can take a break and rest for a few minutes, or all day.

The following cooling stations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:

Pleasant Grove

8341 Elam Road

Dallas, TX 75217

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165

