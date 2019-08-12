CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Eric Reid Says He’s Already Had 3 ‘Random’ Drug Tests Ahead of the NFL Season

Wide Receiver Torrey Smith said, "It's very excessive."

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

It appears the NFL is picking up where it left off last year regarding Eric Reid and “random” drug tests.

On Instagram, the Carolina Panthers safety shared that Reid has already been tested twice in the two weeks the Panthers have been in camp, and three times since the league year started in March.

ICYMI, last year Reid was signed by the Carolina Panthers in week five. In November, Reid told the media he has been drug tested six times between September and November. One was for his physical to be cleared to play in the league, but five of them were “random.”

Following Reid’s claim, they looked into the situation and made a statement claiming that Reid’s tests were generated by a computer, and refuted claims that they are targeting Reid. Reid is now asking his fans and followers to keep count with him how many times he will be “randomly” drug tested this year.

Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality — and the drug testing could be linked.

Some of Reid’s teammates and coaches have also spoken up about the amount of times he has been randomly selected. Head Coach Ron Rivera said, “If my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket.”

Wide Receiver Torrey Smith said, “It’s very excessive.”

The NFL has not commented on the most recent situation regarding Reid and the amount of times he has been tested.

Eric Reid Says He’s Already Had 3 ‘Random’ Drug Tests Ahead of the NFL Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 12 hours ago
08.13.19
Shari Headley AKA Lisa McDowell Confirmed For ‘Coming…
 18 hours ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 20 hours ago
08.13.19
Serena Williams Forced To Withdraw From Rogers Cup…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
0 item
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Chicago Nonprofit Aims To Combat Diabetes Within The…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Bowie State University Creates Center To Increase Representation…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Morehouse College Launches Program To Help Alumni Eliminate…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 4 days ago
08.12.19
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
“I Don’t Pay Attention To The Negativity” Halle…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 4 days ago
08.12.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 5 days ago
08.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close