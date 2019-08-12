Imagine searching for a home, and after all the tours and open houses, you finally find one that is perfect for you and your family. You’re ready to contact the bank to let them know you’re ready to take out a mortgage, but first, you want to do one last walk through of your future home. Low and behold, you walk through the master bedroom and find an application to become a member of The Ku Klux Klan.

That’s exactly what happened when Rob Mathis, along with his son and wife, met with a realtor at a home they intended to buy. Upon entering the home, Mathis noticed a confederate flag on the table, and said he thought to himself, “Wouldn’t it be funny if this was a Klansman’s house?”

Rob and his wife Reyna were touring the five-bedroom home when they went into the garage and noticed two more confederate flags. After some more observations, Reyna noticed that the house belonged to an officer who worked for Muskegon Police Department in Michigan.

Rob and his son noticed the application for the KKK when they went upstairs to view more rooms in the home.

“Oh my God, let’s go and get out of here right now, I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities,” Rob wrote on his Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

Charles Anderson is the 48-year-old homeowner who is currently in question. Back in 2009, Anderson was involved in an incident where he shot an unarmed black man. An investigation revealed that Anderson was severely beaten by the man with his own radio.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said the results of the investigation into this incident of a KKK application will help determine if they need to take another look into the case of the shooting.

As for Rob Mathis, he says he is no longer interested in buying the home.

Black Man Finds KKK Application in a Cop’s Home He Wanted to Buy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

