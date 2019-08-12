CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry In ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

The seasoned actor gets a new costarring role.

If you were a fan of the chillingly silent horror flick A Quiet Place, you’ll be happy to know that the franchise is returning with an updated cast.

At first, Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry was set to star in the movie. But now, according to Deadline, Henry had to be replaced because of scheduling conflicts. Luckily, his replacement is another big-time actor Djimon Hounsou. 

There’s no word on who Hounsou will be playing but he will have a starring role in A Quiet Place 2, along with Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Cillian Murphy. The movie will be written and directed by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the original movie. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will act as producers.

The original A Quiet Place was a major sleeper hit in 2018, grossing around $341 million worldwide and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Editing. The sequel is set to be released on March 20, 2020 by Paramount.

 

Meanwhile, Hounsou has had quite a successful 2019 so far, starring in Shazam! and Captain Marvel. He also has a role in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, and he’ll play in the Marvel revisionist superhero show What If…? 

We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces on the Quiet Place sequel!

