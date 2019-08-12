CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event

dreamville fest 2019 nipsey hussle mac miller

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31st in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing storefront.

August 15th would have been Nipsey’s 34th birthday. His funeral service was streamed live for the public. According to TMZ, the family has declined a city-wide celebration and prefer to celebrate him in private.

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Continue reading 13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Nips’ Marathon Clothing store where the rapper was shot, will have extra police coverage. Since his death, the store has become a memorial where fans come to pay their respects.

   CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Since then, the Marathon Clothing store has been shut down, a gate placed around the area, and a tower will be placed in Nips’ honor.  Lauren London confirms, “we are putting up a gate” that will “enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey.”

View this post on Instagram

🏁

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

Latest…

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Videos
Latest
0 item
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Chicago Nonprofit Aims To Combat Diabetes Within The…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Bowie State University Creates Center To Increase Representation…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Morehouse College Launches Program To Help Alumni Eliminate…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
“I Don’t Pay Attention To The Negativity” Halle…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close