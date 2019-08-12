CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Get a Massage

I got naked and got my back rubbed for the first time, and it changed my life!! Here’s why you need to a well.

5. Because We Sick of Your Attitude

You come to work with that stank face Monday – Friday. Listen, on Saturday, go let that woman work out those stress knots before you get beat up. Speaking of which…

4. It’s Cheaper Than Bail

Ole girl at work got ONE MORE TIME to say something crazy to you, and you going to jail for assault. Instead of laying on a cot, go get rubbed on and listen to Erykah Badu and forget all about it.

3. It Relieves Your Sex Stress

I’ve been involuntarily celibate for 8 months, and tensions build up. You go work out them kinks…I feel like I can go another 8 months! I would rather not…but I could.

2. Because Your Boyfriend Ain’t Doing it Right

You are not 19 anymore. Stop having that man rub you with that dollar store cocoa butter lotion, thinking he really cares about the stress in your neck. Baby, he’s trying to GET some neck.

1. Because Dammit You Deserve It!

You ever planned an event? Babysat some bad ass kids? Moved? Ran out of gas? Been alive and breathing? Baby go get naked and get them oils rubbed on you! Treat yo’self!

