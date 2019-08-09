CLOSE
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin To Star In ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Movie

A horsemanship community in Philly will get the spotlight.

Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood 2011 - Artists For Peace & Justice Fundraiser With Brioni & Hosts Paul Haggis And Pierce Brosnan

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Ya know the #YeehawAgenda can’t be stopped. Black folks have been doing this cowboy thang for a long time and it was only a matter of time before the media caught up.

Now, a new movie will bring cowboys to the spotlight starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things fame.

According to Deadline, production for Concrete Cowboys is underway.

The movie is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community which has operated in Philly for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighborhood. The movie also takes inspiration from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri.

It will follow 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who’s moved in with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he learns about the city’s vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which thrives despite the surrounding violence, poverty and encroachment of gentrification.

2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre/AMA2017 / Getty

Emmy nominated Jharrel Jerome, of When They See Us fame, will also star in the film, along with Lorraine Toussaint (The Village) and Byron Bowers (The Chi). Ricky Staub will be making his feature film directorial debut after directing The Cage, a short that tells the story of surviving the streets of Philly. Along with acting, Elba also serves as a producer for the movie. Lee Daniels Entertainment will also have their hand in production.

As previously stated, the Yeehaw Agenda can’t be stopped. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces!

#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin To Star In ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

