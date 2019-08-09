Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games for Breaking NBA’s Drug Policy

Michael Beasley has been having a rough couple of months.

Back in December of 2018, he lost his mother Fatima Smith to cancer, prior to that he missed as many as 13 games because she was ill, and he was dealing with family issues. Following her death her returned to the team on January 4th after missing eight games following her death.

A month after his return, he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Ivan Zubac. Shortly following the trade, the Clippers decided to release him, leaving him free to sign wherever he wanted. Beasley at this point decided to go to China to play for the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Amidst the whirlwind of his basketball career he was still coping with the death of his mother. While in China Beasley made this troublesome post, suggesting he was still struggling mightily to deal with his mothers passing.

Now, it is being reported that Beasley, the former number 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft is now being suspended for five games as a result of violating the NBA’s Drug Policy.

Beasley is not currently on an NBA roster, but the suspension is waiting for him, should he ever decide to play for another NBA team.

According to Jeff Goodman that time may be farther than we think, as he reports Beasley is currently leaning towards accepting a one year contract in China for five million dollars.

Michael Beasley leaning towards accepting an offer in China for this season worth approximately $5 million, source told @Stadium. https://t.co/U0yV9hmRAo — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 8, 2019

