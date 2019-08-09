Kevin Durant Reportedly Stopped Talking To Warriors Teammates

Kevin Durant recently broke his silence since joining the Brooklyn Nets in free agency speaking with Yahoo Sports, Chris Haynes. Durant revealed that he doesn’t blame the Warriors for the severe Achilles injury he suffered during the NBA Finals. During a recent taping of The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Haynes reveals that KD stopped talking to his teammates altogether at one point.

Spending day in LA with KD: First interview in two months, Kevin Durant on choosing Brooklyn, how things ended in Golden State, who’s to blame for his injury, rehab update and untold stories. https://t.co/Szu0lXbCQJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2019

Haynes detailed to Cowherd how Durant suddenly stopped communication his Warriors teammates until after he made his move to Brooklyn. Haynes claims states that KD didn’t really have anyone he was close with on the team. The one person he was close to during his time with the organization was Quinn Cook but only because of the fact they were from the same area.

“There was a point with Kevin Durant when he just stopped talking to his teammates. He was really on an island and didn’t have somebody that he was close with on that team. The only person he was close with was Quinn Cook because they’re from the same area. But Quinn is a younger guy that doesn’t have much clout within the franchise.”

When Cowherd asked Haynes to clarify Durant’s thoughts and relationship with Draymond Green, Haynes in his personal opinion believes it didn’t help matters.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that wasn’t a factor…”

“After the Draymond stuff went down and then the New York Knicks chatter started going haywire, Durant just stopped talking. He felt like if he said something, it would give a lot of credence to people saying he’s only thinking about free agency. You would see Durant leaving the arena by himself and entering the arena by himself and really not speaking to anyone.”

.@ColinCowherd: Did KD and Draymond have a simmering resentment in their relationship? “I would be lying if I didn’t say that wasn’t a factor… There was a point where Kevin Durant just stopped talking much to his teammates. He was on an island.” — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/kF36BTJy8f — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 8, 2019

We’re honestly not surprised. Durant also revealed in his interview with Haynes that Brooklyn was his top choice in free agency. He also let Raptors’ fans who cheered when he went down he felt stating “It will probably be the last time they will be in the finals.”

Well damn.

It’s evident that when Kevin Durant returns, he will definitely be playing with a massive chip on his shoulder. We can’t wait to see what Durant and Kyrie Irving do as members of the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

