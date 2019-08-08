Comedian and Actor John Witherspoon Calls The Quick Silva Show

Radio One Exclusives
| 08.08.19
Dismiss

You probably remember John Witherspoon as Ice Cube’s outrageously funny, dog-catching dad in New Line Cinema’s smash urban trilogy Friday, Next Friday & Friday After Next, or as “Pops” on the long-running syndicated sitcom The Wayans Brothers…or currently as Lloyd on Adult Swim’s Black Jesus.  His scene-stealing roles in Boomerang, Little Nicky, House Party, Vampire in Brooklyn, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, made him one of the most memorable funny men in America Not only does Witherspoon’s work span over four decades to include blockbuster movies, hit-television shows, commercials, and top-rated music videos, but he is also a top selling stand up act who regularly tours the country. The Detroit-bred comic has proven that he is a Hollywood mainstay and continues to land coveted spots in some of America’s favorite movies and television shows. He called into the Quick Silva Show to talk about his stand up comedy at the D.C. Improv. 

Comedian and Actor John Witherspoon Calls The Quick Silva Show was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 20 hours ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 21 hours ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 3 days ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close