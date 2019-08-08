Justine Skye’s beautiful brown skin is the dewey stuff dreams are made of. The singer turned Tales actress opened up about her role in the BET show and how she keeps her skin so flawless.

HelloBeautiful: Tell me about your role in Tales and what we can expect from your character?

Justine Skye: I play a young dancer who has dreams of being a superstar. She dances to make a living for herself and her little sister, but she hates it and her boss is a jerk. She ends up following her dreams no matter what the cost and in the end, she comes out on top.

HelloBeautiful: Women rave about your glowing brown skin, when did you fall in love with your melanin?

Justine Skye: I used to get made fun of A LOT when I was in elementary school. I would say, I started to fall in love with my brown skin in high school. That’s when I started to truly see the power in my complexion.

HelloBeautiful: How did Beyonce’s “Brown Skin” song make you feel?

Justine Skye: It’s such an empowering song, I know it makes every brown girl feel amazing.

HelloBeautiful: What beauty secrets can you share with us?

Justine Skye: I try to keep my skin well hydrated and clean. I use Clinique Acne Solution products and their moisturizer. I guess a secret would be Kiehl’s glow formula skin hydrator.

Catch Justine Skye in Tales on Tuesday at 9pm on BET.

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com