CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How Trina Went From A Career In Real Estate To Rapping [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

Who knew Trina was embarking on a career in real estate before she got a call to work with Trick Daddy?! Ok, some knew, but it’s news for others and the way she tells the story is very captivating.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On June 21, Trina released what the game’s been missing: The One, an album featuring artists like DJ Khaled, Dave East, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and more. In her interview up top, she talks with Headkrack about how she blossomed into a rap artist, what makes this new music of hers stand out, how her music has evolved and what she’s learned about the industry over the years. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

21 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

[caption id="attachment_3052118" align="aligncenter" width="820"] Source: Jamie McCarthy/ Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Trina and Nicki Minaj’s new joint is finally here! “BAPS” is the first single from Trina’s anticipated new album The One that drops this Friday, June 21. And it’s clear these two ladies didn’t come to play…they came to slay! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). According to Rolling Stone, this catchy bop samples the 2000 song “Project Bitch,” from New Orleans rap duo Big Tymers featuring Juvenile, who also sings the single’s chorus. That, and Trina comes right out of the gates dragging some of her exes in the process. “This one is for French Montana, Tory Lanez and friends James Harden, and you too, Mr. Martin. I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys). Yeah, I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys),” she raps in the song’s first verse. Welp! Take a listen for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=V7xHDf71z3s   Other guests on Trina’s fifth studio album also include 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, K. Michelle, Kelly Price, and Lil Wayne. And of course, the second the song dropped online, Black Twitter lost its collective mind calling the new single the “hottest song” of the summer. Check out what they had to say below. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

How Trina Went From A Career In Real Estate To Rapping [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 20 hours ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 21 hours ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 3 days ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close