Jordan Brand Unveils Greater China Apparel Collection, Air Jordan 4 SE FIBA Coming Soon

Mark your calendars.

Jordan 4 SE FIBA Sneakers Coming As Part of Greater China Collection

Source: Nike/Jordan Brand

Fall is quickly approaching, and Jordan Brand wants to make sure your drip is on point. Yesterday, the Jumpman unveiled its new collection that will focus on his play overseas. Labeled the Greater China Collection, it will feature hoodies, a tee, as well as Air Jordan sneakers.

On August 8, Jordan fans can get their hands on a pair of Jordan 23 Engineered Pants. A Jordan 23 Engineered Half-Zip Hoodie, Jordan Hoodie with “Love the Game” written in Chinese characters on the sleeve, a jacket, and two t-shirts. As far as the footwear, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. On the model’s feet, we see Air Jordan 4 SE FIBA (September 7), Air Jordan 12 FIBA (August 23), and Air Jordan 33 FIBA (August 23).

You can get an up-close and personal look at them below.

Those Jordan 4 SE FIBA’s definitely has our attention more than the other upcoming releases. KicksOnFire reports the sneakers will cost $200 and will be available in select Jordan Brand stores and online when they drop next month. The Air Jordan 4 is one of the sneaker brands most popular silhouettes, so expect it to sell out quite quickly.

Beware the jig, you can check the entire Greater China collection in the gallery below.

Jordan Brand Greater China Apparel Collection

Jordan Brand Unveils Greater China Apparel Collection, Air Jordan 4 SE FIBA Coming Soon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

