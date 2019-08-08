CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of ‘Euphoria’

"Euphoria" Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Takes Us On A Tour Of Their Set For The First Time

If you haven’t watched Euphoria yet, what are you doing?

The HBO series took the world by storm over this past season, and even though it’s been less than a week since the season 1 finale, fans are anxiously waiting to hear more information about season 2.

Taking advantage of all of their fans and the fragile state they’re in right now, the official Euphoria Twitter account has been tweeting out little teasers today, which started with a simple call to action: get ready.

After that, they got more specific, tagging one of the stars of the show, Sydney Sweeney.

The proceeded to ask her if they should release the secret project, and teased back and forth a few times before actually revealing what they were talking about.

Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of ‘Euphoria’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 20 hours ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 21 hours ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 22 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 3 days ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close