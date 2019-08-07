CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To Break Into Her House [PHOTO]

Signature Dish Fried Lobster

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

It’s nothing like a home remedy to fix a funky situation or in this case, to light someone up who’s trespassing on your property.

According to USA Today, this is exactly what happened when an Alabama man broke into a woman’s house. Cops say they responded to a domestic dispute call on Thursday and found Larondrick Macklin, 31, with burns on his face. He reportedly broke into the woman’s house armed with a gun and she defended herself by throwing a pot of hot grease on him.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A detective with the Decatur Police Department said he learned that Macklin was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” He was taken to the hospital after the hot grease was thrown in his face.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s currently unclear whether Macklin had a relationship with the alleged victim.

“Since the situation was of a domestic nature, we are not at liberty to discuss the relationship between the victim and the suspect at this time,” a police spokeswoman said.

Macklin was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence. He was taken to jail after receiving medical attention and in lieu of $300,000 bond.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To Break Into Her House [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 13 hours ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 16 hours ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 20 hours ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 23 hours ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 2 days ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 2 days ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 2 days ago
08.06.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child
 2 days ago
08.06.19
It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all
 2 days ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 3 days ago
08.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close