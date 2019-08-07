CLOSE
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming Service

A conference call with Disney execs on August 6 revealed that the company would be remaking the Christmas classic movie, Home Alone, for its new streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” Bob Iger, Disney CEO, said on the call according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Home Alone, which was originally released in 1990, was acquired from 21st Century Fox back in March along with Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. 

Next steps on the reboot haven’t been shared as of yet, but Disney+ launches on November 12 with a subscription price of $7/month. Here’s a list of movies and TV shows it acquired here.

