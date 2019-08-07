CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison

Cyntoia Brown, the woman who at 16 was convicted of killing an alleged sex trafficker and sentenced to life in prison, is now a free woman.

Brown was granted clemency by then Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women around 3:30 AM Wednesday morning. She will be under 10 years of supervised release.

“Early this morning offender Cyntoia Denise Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women,” the Nashville District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Per the commutation, Brown has now been released to parole supervision.”

She was famously sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for the killing of 43-year-old Johnny Allen, a real estate broker she claims solicited her for sex. She was 14 at the time of the killing.

“The lord has held my hand this whole time and I would never have made it without him,” Brown wrote in a letter read at a press conference following the announcement of clemency earlier this year. She’s now “committed to living the rest of my life helping others.”

Her case gained national attention as the years passed as celebrities, social activists and more called for her release.

RELATED: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian And More Speak Out On #FreeCyntoiaBrown And Child Abuse

RELATED: Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 6 hours ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 22 hours ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child
 1 day ago
08.06.19
It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all
 1 day ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 2 days ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 2 days ago
08.06.19
Tyrese Posts & Deletes Shady Comments Towards ‘Hobbs…
 2 days ago
08.06.19
Rapper Common To Invest In Transformation Of Underdeveloped…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Philadelphia Unveils Its First Statue Of A Black…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Amber Johnson Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Keke Palmer Slated To Become Third Host Of…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 5 days ago
08.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close