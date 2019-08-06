Portland State University Star Basketball Player Deante Strickland Shot Dead By Sister, Police Say

NBC News is reporting that Portland State University basketball player Deante Strickland,22, was shot and killed by his own sister Friday (August 2) allegedly. According to authorities Tamena Strickland, 30, shot her brother as well as her aunt and grandmother. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was arrested on Saturday (August 3) and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The uncle of Tamena and Deante, Damian Strickland told The Oregonian that there was also a 4-year-old child present when the incident took place. He also revealed he was told his nephew’s last words were “My sister shot me,” and “I don’t want to die.”

Deante Strickland’s final words… “My sister shot me… I don’t want to die.” Portland State’s two-sport athlete was shot dead on Friday. It. Just. Makes. No. Sense. Column: https://t.co/DMzmz1920d — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 3, 2019

Strickland was a star at Portland’s Central Catholic High School before attending Casper College in Wyoming. He was later recruited back to his hometown by Portland State University Barret Peery. Speaking on his former player, Peery said he was a better man for coaching Deante.

“We are better for having had Deante in our lives,” Peery said. “His smile, passion, and energy for life was second to none. He lit up a room and made the people around him better in every way. He loved his family, his friends, and everyone around him. He had great pride in being a kid from Portland, and it showed in how he competed each day. We will never forget him, and he will always be with us.”

Strickland played in 65 games over the past two seasons at Portland State. He also joined the football team this past spring and planned to play in the fall. While attending Portland State, he majored in social science. Authorities say homicide detectives are still continuing the investigation.

