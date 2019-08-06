The #DeeList: Top 5 Dumbest Phrases, Pt 3

People say the darndest things, and I’m just here to call them dumb.

5. “That really grinds my gears…”

So you got nuts and bolts in your head?? If so, shouldn’t they grind all the time? Just put some brake grease on them.

4. “If I could be a fly on the wall…”

So you wanna play with death. People hate flies! They’ll stop the whole argument you were eavesdropping on, just to kill you.

3. “Lick your wounds…”

First of all, that’s nasty. And if the point is to get something done yourself, why not just say “cover your own wound” or “apply your own ointment?” Lick that wound if you want to…mess around and get hepatitis.

2. “No man is above the law…” –

Uh…didn’t man write the law?? So…wouldn’t there be at least a few men above the law? The justice system surely seems to back up that theory…

1. “I brought you in this world, I’ll take you out…”

Yea that’s murder. Try it if you want, and the police will take you right out the house and into prison. But for your safety: don’t say this to your mama.

