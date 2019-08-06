CLOSE
Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

State Troopers Taking It To Far With Patrolling South Dallas Neighborhoods?

The violent crime and murder rate in Dallas in the past few months has become alarming to many Dallas residents.

The crime rate is said to be one of the worst in more than a decade as of June 2019.

After many calls and concerns by activists, Dallas Chief of Police, Renee Hall took it upon herself to make the decision to fight the crime in a bigger and more impactful way.

Hall called for the assistance of state troopers at the beginning of June to keep a closer watch on the South Dallas neighborhoods in order to cease the continued violence calling it a “Summer Crime Plan”.

Now, two months later residents in the problematic neighborhood are feeling very uncomfortable with the amount of patrol of their neighborhoods saying the state troopers are going overboard after several incidents.

One being last Thursday. One man was harassed outside his home.

According to Dallas Morning News, the man was identified as Chandler, who was aggressively detained by several state troopers and police. According to Chandler’s family, the troopers tried to stop Chandler to question him as he walked up to his home on Thursday.

In contrast, a spokesman from the Texas Department of Public Safety said the trouble began when a state trooper attempted to stop Chandler on a traffic violation on Myrtle Street.

They say Chandler pulled up to his home and ran toward the house, ignoring verbal commands from the troopers.

Several bystanders witnessed state troopers using a stun gun on Chandler and are feeling the aggressiveness used by police was taken to far.

Proceeding the incident, the South Dallas community is fed up and feeling uncomfortable. Many have expressed concern of stepping outside their home because of the way the State troopers are what they believe are over-policing the neighborhood if you will.

With the continued number of crimes and homicides taking place in Dallas, are State Troopers protecting are over-policing our neighborhoods?

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 4 hours ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 15 hours ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 21 hours ago
08.06.19
Tyrese Posts & Deletes Shady Comments Towards ‘Hobbs…
 24 hours ago
08.06.19
Rapper Common To Invest In Transformation Of Underdeveloped…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Philadelphia Unveils Its First Statue Of A Black…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Amber Johnson Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Keke Palmer Slated To Become Third Host Of…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 5 days ago
08.03.19
10 items
The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate
 5 days ago
08.05.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close