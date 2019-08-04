CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of Directors

“Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors,” said AT&T chairman and CEO, Randall Stephenson.

It’s been over a year since Debra Lee stepped down from the helm of BET, and the businesswoman is continuing to make power moves. According to Black Enterprise, Lee was recently appointed to join AT&T’s board of directors.

Lee was tapped to join the board of the telecommunications company for her business acumen and leadership in the media industry. During her tenure as the CEO and chairman of BET, she developed new platforms and outlets that celebrated Black entertainment and artistry and she was a leading force in increasing the network’s budget by 50 percent. She started her journey with BET in 1986 and worked hard to rise up the ranks. Amongst some of the projects that she spearheaded was the creation of BET.com, the BET Awards, the BET Experience festival and the Centric network.

She joins AT&T’s board of directors after the company acquired Time Warner in an $85.4 billion deal. “Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors,” AT&T chairman and CEO, Randall Stephenson said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Her unique perspective as a media industry leader and operations executive, and her lifetime commitment to community service give her valuable insights I look forward to having on our board.”

Serving on boards is nothing new to Lee. She has been on boards at Marriott International Inc. and Twitter. She currently serves on the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre’s board.

Her appointment comes at a time where there is a major need for racial diversity on boards. According to Reuters, between the years of 2016 and 2018, African Americans only accounted for 5 percent of new board directors.

SEE ALSO:

What’s Next For BET After Debra Lee Steps Down As CEO And Chairman?

Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of Directors

A$ap Rocky Performs At Le Zenith

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

20 photos Launch gallery

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

Continue reading Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The Swedish Government

Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky's Fight Against The Swedish Government

The A$AP Rocky saga has been a roller coaster of emotions and it looks like there is no end in sight. After the controversial rapper was detained in a Swedish prison late last month following an altercation he had with two Swedish men, he still remains behind bars. SEE ALSO: HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically Rocky maintains he was acting in self-defense during the June 30 altercation. Rocky had reportedly been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued. It did not take long for the news of Rocky's arrest to spread, so did claims that the New York rapper was living in deplorable and inhumane conditions that lead to the start of a petition calling for his release. Celebrities and fans alike showed their support for Rocky and artists like Tyga cancelled future concerts in Sweden. https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1149486049065705473 https://twitter.com/jadapsmith/status/1152357720890068992 https://twitter.com/gerardogarciacx/status/1152789725771702272 Politicians and civil rights leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton have also come to bat for the rapper calling for the State Department to intervene, but some did not believe Rocky deserved help after the controversial comments he made about activism. During a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.” Nonetheless, many have called the Swedish government racist for their treatment of Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and their seeming unwillingness to release the rapper along with their dismissal of the Swedish men that appeared to be the instigators. Check out the timeline below.

Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of Directors was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Rapper Common To Invest In Transformation Of Underdeveloped…
 12 hours ago
08.05.19
Philadelphia Unveils Its First Statue Of A Black…
 13 hours ago
08.05.19
Amber Johnson Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 14 hours ago
08.05.19
Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of…
 16 hours ago
08.05.19
Keke Palmer Slated To Become Third Host Of…
 17 hours ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 4 days ago
08.03.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 5 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 5 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 6 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 6 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close