Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting near a mall in El Paso, Texas.

Mayor Dee Margo told CNN that there were confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting and that three suspects were in custody. Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting took place inside of a Walmart. 18 people have been confirmed shot and multiple individuals have died.

Texas governor Greg Abbot thanked the first responders and said that Texas’ Department of Public Safety is helping local law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Presidential nominee from El Paso took to Twitter to share his condolences and that the situation was “Truly heartbreaking.”

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be made available.

