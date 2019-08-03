CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting near a mall in El Paso, Texas.

Mayor Dee Margo told CNN that there were confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting and that three suspects were in custody. Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting took place inside of a Walmart. 18 people have been confirmed shot and multiple individuals have died.

Texas governor Greg Abbot thanked the first responders and said that Texas’ Department of Public Safety is helping local law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Presidential nominee from El Paso took to Twitter to share his condolences and that the situation was “Truly heartbreaking.”

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be made available.

Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 22 hours ago
08.03.19
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 1 day ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 1 day ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 2 days ago
08.03.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 5 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 5 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close