TMZ reports that A$AP Rocky was released from a Swedish Jail on Friday morning while his fate still lies in the hands of Swedish judges. Rocky has spent a month in the jail after an altercation occurred where he was charged with assault.

Related: A$AP Rocky Arrested In Sweden For Altercation Caught On Camera

Rocky is free to leave Sweden while they await a verdict, which is expected August 14. The other two defendants were also released and free to leave Sweden.

Related: Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky

Trump also shared the news via his Twitter page Friday…and included some humor around it.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

We will continue to share updates on the story as they become available.

A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Jail was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: