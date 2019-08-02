CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Jail

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

TMZ reports that A$AP Rocky was released from a Swedish Jail on Friday morning while his fate still lies in the hands of Swedish judges. Rocky has spent a month in the jail after an altercation occurred where he was charged with assault.

Rocky is free to leave Sweden while they await a verdict, which is expected August 14. The other two defendants were also released and free to leave Sweden.

Trump also shared the news via his Twitter page Friday…and included some humor around it.

We will continue to share updates on the story as they become available.

