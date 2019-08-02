A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison

A$AP Rocky is a free man today after weeks in a Swedish prison.
According to the TMZ, around 10:30 this morning the rapper was released from jail and officially free to leave Sweden while the judges decide the verdict of his assault case. The two other defendants have also been released.
The news was taken well by those in attendance. President Trump also commented on the release via Twitter:
A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
A$AP himself soon took to social media upon his release to thank fans and friends for their support over the last few weeks:
View this post on Instagram
THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT
TMZ is reporting that the rapper will not have to return to Sweden for the verdict. The decision is said to be written and A$AP will only need to return for sentencing if he is found guilty.
Under the circumstances, a “not guilty” verdict seems favorable.
