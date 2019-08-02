A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison

A$AP Rocky is a free man today after weeks in a Swedish prison.

According to the TMZ, around 10:30 this morning the rapper was released from jail and officially free to leave Sweden while the judges decide the verdict of his assault case. The two other defendants have also been released.

The news was taken well by those in attendance. President Trump also commented on the release via Twitter:

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

A$AP himself soon took to social media upon his release to thank fans and friends for their support over the last few weeks:

TMZ is reporting that the rapper will not have to return to Sweden for the verdict. The decision is said to be written and A$AP will only need to return for sentencing if he is found guilty.

Under the circumstances, a “not guilty” verdict seems favorable.

