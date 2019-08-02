CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For Her Sex Toy Line

The "LHHATL" star will sell casts of her buttocks and genitalia retailing at $70 each.

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

lt looks like Safaree Samuels isn’t the only VH1 reality star delving into the sex toy industry!

Apparently, LHHATL star Karlie Redd has signed a $300,000 deal with Doc Johnson USA (the same company that signed Safaree) to sell casts of her buttocks and vagina, which will be made into “strokers.” (It’s pretty obvious what that means y’all.)

TMZ reported that the casts took almost 6 hours to make and will retail soon for roughly $70. Take a look at the process:

Karlie is taking the sex game serious stresses her rep, KD McNair, telling TMZ that in addition to the toys, the reality star is creating a sexpert advice blog and plans on curating special packages of sex toys for men and women.

Get money Karlie!

As we previously reported, fellow LHH-franchise star Safaree signed a 7-figure deal for his “Anaconda” dildo, which debuted in July at the ANME trade show in Burbank, CA, which highlights adult novelty manufacturers of intimate toys, lingerie, lubricants and novelties.

That also will be hitting stories in the near future.

 

RELATED NEWS:

Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’ Here

‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told The Truth

Pictures Of Sexy Black Men Just Because It’s Friday

Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For Her Sex Toy Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 17 hours ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 18 hours ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 2 days ago
08.03.19
Ava DuVernay Shares Sad Reason Korey Wise Wasn’t…
 2 days ago
08.03.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 5 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close