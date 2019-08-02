Lamar Odom is looking good and showing off his new fitness boo!
Her name is Sabrina Parr and she is a fitness guru based on her social media. The couple posted a photo to their respective Instagram pages on Friday morning with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”
It looks like Odom is moving on and doing better! Check out more photos of his new boo!
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
14 photos Launch gallery
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crewSource: 1 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LOSource: 2 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra WilkinsonSource: 3 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA playersSource: 4 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe BryantSource: 5 of 14
6. Shaq and LamarSource: 6 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo AnthonySource: 7 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUSSource: 8 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knewSource: 9 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years backSource: 10 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E FreshSource: 11 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shakeSource: 12 of 14
13. Brother RobSource: 13 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while backSource: 14 of 14
Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com