Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In Lena Waithe’s Forthcoming Series “Twenties”

MetroPCS Presents Sounds Of Chicago, Powered By Pandora Featuring Big Sean

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Media powerhouse Lena Waithe is bringing more fire to the small screen with her new series, “Twenties.” The comedy is set in Los Angeles and follows a group of 20-somethings as they navigate life, work and love. Lena explained she wrote the series in her twenties and it is loosely based on her own life. The show, which is set to premiere on BET in 2020, includes an all-star cast including “JoJo” T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham and Sophina Brown. Rapper Big Sean will make his acting debut on the show, Variety reports.

“It really is a figment of my imagination,” Waithe told Variety. “But I’m pulling little things about my drive, my hunger, and the frustrations that come with the business [that can be relatable to anyone].”

Lena took to Instagram to announce the show and her excitement around Big Sean’s involvement in the project.

“What you think about, you bring about. #Twenties has been a project I’ve been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. Grateful to talk to @variety about this phenomenal cast and crew. Coming to y’all in 2020! Check the link in my bio for full story.

Lena said on working with the lyricist, “Big Sean is a star. I was really flattered, he mentioned me [at one of his concerts]. I don’t think he knew this, but I’ve been a fan of his for a really long time. Always loved his music, always loved his craft. I messaged him and he was, like, “Yo, we should link up at some point.” He’s from Detroit, I’m from Chicago — we’re not Hollywood.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

