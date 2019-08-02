CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says She Has The Keys To Living A Long Life

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday on Wednesday.

The centenarian held a lively celebration with over 100 friends and family at the JASA Bartow Senior Center in the Bronx where she resides, but it was the word of advice she gave on the secret to longevity that made her go viral.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,’” Signore told CBS New York.

Signore was born in Harlem in 1912, but moved to the Bronx when she was 14. Her lively spirit seems to run in the family, as she is one of four siblings, three are still living today. Her younger sister turned 102 five months ago in March.

Signore still enjoys eating well (she said Italian food is also the key to her youthfulness), dancing on a regular basis and walks without a cane or a wheelchair.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” she told the outlet.

She also does not rely heavily on prescriptions and only takes a pill to combat her high blood pressure.

“I think that her connection with her neighbors in the community and also her friends here at the senior center help to keep her going,” said Aisha Parillon, who is JASA’s senior director of senior services.

And while Signore’s advice may seem harsh to some, it backs an earlier observation made by Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioral science at the London School of Economics. In May Dolan spoke at the Hay Festival in Wales and cited references from his latest book, Happy Ever After, which said men oftentimes are the main parties who benefit from marriage.

“We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: if you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother.”

According to Dolan, when men are married they “take less risks, you earn more money at work, and you live a little longer. She, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and dies sooner than if she never married. The healthiest and happiest population subgroup are women who never married or had children,” he said.

Clearly Signore is not alone in her thoughts!

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

16 photos Launch gallery

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Continue reading Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3024117" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty[/caption] The death of Kim Porter has Diddy self-reflecting on his choices in life. The beloved mogul, who is also dealing with recently breaking up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie, responded to one of his followers on Instagram revealing on of his biggest regrets. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] https://www.instagram.com/p/Buj0MJThxsj/   The commenter wrote, “When she was alive, you didn’t wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.” Diddy simply replied, “I know. Played myself.”  

This post was originally shared on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says She Has The Keys To Living A Long Life was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 17 hours ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 18 hours ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 2 days ago
08.03.19
Ava DuVernay Shares Sad Reason Korey Wise Wasn’t…
 2 days ago
08.03.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 4 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 4 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 5 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close