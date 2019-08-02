The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 8-2

Everyday above ground is a good day, but on Friday I like positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only. So happy Good Friday! Here are some things to avoid to ensure your Good Friday continues.

5. You Get Stuck in Traffic

Who told you to leave the house at 5:02 to drive from Frisco to uptown?? You already never meet your friends at happy hour, so they definitely won’t believe you’re just on the George Bush.

4. You Baby Cousin Asks to Spend the Night

That’s your baby, but you ain’t got no kids! And now you do…at least for the next 24 hours. No getting butt for you tonight.

3. Your Coworker Calls Off and You have to Work

You’ve been asking your boss for a chance to prove that you’re ready to step up, and you finally got it…on a Friday. Better call off next Thursday to secure your seat at happy hour.

2. You Get too High and Can’t Get Off the Couch

He told you it was that good, but he didn’t say it was that GREAT! Now you high as a giraffe ass and can’t drive. Just kidding; weed is illegal….

1. You End a Friendship

Your best friend’s favorite auntie Jean died, and understandably, she needed a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, someone to wipe her tears….but you couldn’t do it because you needed to sleep before the turn up and now she hates you. God she’s so selfish.

