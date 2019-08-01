CLOSE
Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized

Obama Hosts Reception For Nat'l Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating after robbers broke into the home of Congressman Elijah Cummings.

According to WJLA, authorities said the burglary was reported on Saturday, July 27, at 3:40 a.m. at the home located in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.

Hours after the report was made, President Trump criticized Cummings and the City of Baltimore on Twitter.

An investigation is underway into the incident. If you have information, contact police at 410-396-2221.

