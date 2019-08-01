CLOSE
John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over Baltimore Rant [VIDEO]

John Legend is completely over Donald Trump. So it’s no surprise the famed singer, father of two, and husband to Chrissy Teigen let his disdain for no. 45 be known when approached by TMZ cameras on Tuesday night.

“Our president is a flaming racist, he’s a piece of sh*t,” John told the site. “He says piece of sh*t, sh*t all the time. That’s what he does; we need to get him out of office.”

When asked by the paparazzi what he thought could be done, he responded…

“There’s a lot that could be done. Over a century of history that create the problems that they have — and we need to focus on making all of our communities better, instead of talking sh*t about a community just because you’re a racist prick.”

John didn’t stop there, though.

“Donald Trump is an evil f*cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So, we need to get him out of office.”

John seems to be referring to Trump tweeting about Baltimore being a very “dangerous and filthy” place. ICYMI, Trump said the city is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and on Monday, he also tweeted that Baltimore was leading in crime, blaming the city’s issues on democrats.

Watch John Legend go off below.

