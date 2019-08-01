CLOSE
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With Murder

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his wife twice inside their home.

Renard L. Spivey acted as the bailiff on the courtroom show Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez, which aired from 2012 to 2016. When he wasn’t on TV, he served as a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

But now, he's got a whole new reputation going forward.

On Monday, the 63-year-old was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge.

According to reports from ABC News, authorities responding to a domestic disturbance call encountered Spivey with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon further investigation, authorities say they discovered the body of his wife, 52-year-old Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, who had also been shot.

Spivey allegedly told police that he and Patricia were arguing over his alleged steroid use, according to charging documents filed in court on Monday. They reportedly ended up struggling over a gun in the master bedroom closet, Spivey told police. At least three shots were fired with two hitting Patricia and one hitting Renard.

“We was arguing and tussling with the gun,” he told police in an interview that was captured on an officer’s body camera, according to KHOU-TV. “We had been arguing all day.”

Online detention records show that Spivey is currently being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney to speak on his behalf. He is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing this week.

