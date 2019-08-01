Pittsburgh To Host Mac Miller Tribute On The 1-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

On September 7, exactly one year after the death of Mac Miller, fans in Pittsburgh will host a tribute at Blue Slide Park to celebrate his life and the music he made. “The Celebration of Mac Miller” will take place at noon local time and will feature music and videos.

Following his death, thousands gathered at Blue Shade Park, what he named his debut album, for a candlelight vigil.

September 7th at Blue Slide Park at 12pm until whenever. We will have music & videos being played.. this is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person 🙏🏼https://t.co/6F5mXmPAKB pic.twitter.com/gVTawSHi1Q — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) July 28, 2019

Miller passing, from an accidental drug overdose, shook the hip hop community as he was one of the most love artists in the game. It was just weeks before he was set to launch the tour of his critically acclaimed album Swimming, which earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Miller was open about his drug addictions in his music, so much so that his lyrics on “Perfect Circle / God Speed” were a bit much to handle in the wake of his death:

Everybody saying I need rehab/

‘Cause I’m speedin’ with a blindfold on and won’t be long until they watching me crash/

And they don’t wanna see that/

They don’t want me to OD and have to talk to my mother/

Tell her they could have done more to help me and she’d just be/

Crying saying that she’d do anything to have me back/

All the nights I’m losing sleep/

It was all a dream, there was a time that I believed that/

But white lines be numbing them dark times/

Them pills that I’m popping, I need to man up, admit it’s a problem/

I need to wake up before one morning I don’t wake up/

You make your mistakes, your mistakes never make ya/

While Malcolm’s death was a tragedy, so much love and dialog around mental health and drug addiction issues. Blue Slide Park was one of Mac Miller’s favorite childhood spots, and it’s beautiful to see him being celebrated where it all got started.

