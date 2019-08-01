CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

J. Prince Angered Over Rap-A-Lot Brand Being Used On Pills

J. Prince

Source: Texas Southern University / Texas Southern University

J. Prince is none too happy right now.

The Rap-A-Lot founder took to Instagram to voice his displeasure over the fact that some party or parties has chosen to brand different street pills with Prince’s Rap-A-Lot logo on them.

One, you’ve got to be a bold individual to pull this off. Second, you have to be bold and RECKLESS to pull this off.

To Prince, it’s an obvious violation – and he wants answers.

RELATED: J. Prince To Receive Honorary Degree From Texas Southern University

“All of my adulthood life I had to avoid being set up by law enforcement and the streets,” Prince captioned. “I vowed with an oath to God in my early 20’s to never contribute to this aspect of the game anymore in my lifetime.

He added, “So, you can only imagine how I’m feeling about this violation that’s taking place in the streets of Houston with my brand @rapalotrecords on narcotic pills.”

“I need to know if the police or the streets are behind this, because it’s a violation. If you are caught making, selling or using narcotics with my branding illegally imprinted on them, you’re in violation and will have bigger problems than just the police,” he concluded.

See Prince’s post below.

View this post on Instagram

All of my adulthood life I had to avoid being set up by law enforcement and the streets. I vowed with an oath to God in my early 20’s to never contribute to this aspect of the game anymore in my lifetime. – – So, you can only imagine how I’m feeling about this violation that’s taking place in the streets of Houston with my brand @rapalotrecords on narcotic pills. – – I need to know if the police or the streets are behind this, because it’s a violation. If you are caught making, selling or using narcotics with my branding illegally imprinted on them, you’re in violation and will have bigger problems than just the police. – – Let the search begin Mob Ties family and friends, get at me with information!

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect) on

J. Prince Angered Over Rap-A-Lot Brand Being Used On Pills was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Ava DuVernay Shares Sad Reason Korey Wise Wasn’t…
 23 hours ago
08.02.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 3 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 3 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 3 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 3 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 3 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 3 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 4 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close